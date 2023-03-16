60% of those registered are between 18 and 34 years old, while the remaining 40% are 35 or over. 53% of the students that have provided their details are from Latin America.

MOOCs are open online courses with massive numbers of students. This course organized by the UOC on business intelligence is to last five weeks and let students get to know the world of business strategy and data analysis.

There is exponential growth in the amount of data coming from social networks, smart cities, big data and mobile devices and the use of analysis systems is vital to convert all this data into information that is useful to companies and institutions. This MOOC, which does not assume any prior knowledge of the subject, offers an introduction to business analytics and smart data tools. It lets students find out about the leading methods and current trends in business intelligence and the reference framework, contents and tools from the business intelligence and big data programmes offered by the UOC.