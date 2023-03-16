In your investigations, you talk about vulnerability in technological societies. What does vulnerability mean?

These kinds of situations demonstrate that we, as a society, cannot have everything under control.

Maybe our fears, as a society, exist because we relate running risks or being vulnerable to not being secure. Perhaps we don't understand that life is inevitably not secure?

And never forget that being alive is just that...

Perhaps it's time to make a big change in our culture. Sometimes politicians use vulnerability to apply strategies with the aim of restricting our freedom.

Your presentation this year at the UOC is called "Looking beyond Europe: Rethinking Science, Innovation and Democracy". What were the main issues that you discussed?

Nothing is perfect...

Perhaps, as Europeans, we are living in a tower, not looking beyond and missing the opportunity of learning from other countries. I mean, missing the chance to be connected beyond science, as human beings.

Maybe science has become a new religion for some people and they assume that there is no truth but science.

And what is a citizen's role in our society, in the world?

So, do we need to give citizens a more specific role at all levels?

Maybe technology could help to re-educate not citizens but politicians to be more receptive to what people have to say.