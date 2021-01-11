UOC selected as case study for globally redefining scientific assessment

The UOC is one of 11 academic institutions from around the world selected as inspiring case studies of a new global method for assessing research. The initiative, titled Reimagining academic assessment: stories of innovation and change, is coordinated by the organizers of the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA), together with the European University Association (EUA) and SPARC Europe, an organization focused on bringing knowledge into open access.

According to Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research Marta Aymerich, the fact that DORA selected the UOC as one of its case studies comes as "a boost of legitimacy to keep working on a new way of assessing research that downplays journals' impact factor and emphasizes the actual research content instead, including its impact for society". She added: "Moving towards more apposite assessment gives you the feeling that you're contributing to fairer and more transparent assessment, and it connects you to society, allowing you to step down from the proverbial ivory tower atop which we academics are sometimes perched."

The UOC's journey began in January 2019, when it became the first university in Spain to sign the DORA, which has thus far garnered support from over 2,100 academic organizations worldwide. DORA was drafted by a group of academic journal editors gathered at the American Society for Cell Biology's annual meeting in San Francisco in 2012. Its main proponents underscored the need to update the current impact factor-centred research assessment system, maintaining that the value of scientific activity should be based on its quality, not the notoriety of the scientific journals in which it is featured.