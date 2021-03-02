The UOC celebrates 8 March with a virtual escape room

Another 8 March, International Women's Day, is approaching, this one in the midst of a pandemic that has aggravated inequality even further. The arrival of remote working has added another layer to the domestic and family responsibilities that habitually fall on women. The UOC has decided to celebrate 8 March by developing a virtual escape room about gender inequality in universities and the academic world. This initiative is open to everyone, including people with no links to the UOC: just form a team of three and work together to solve puzzles related to the inequalities between men and women.

The escape room is the most recent of the UOC's activities to promote gender equality. The institution has been organizing initiatives for over a decade to raise awareness and bring about real change. In the words of the Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation and president of the Equality Unit, Pastora Martínez Samper, "the UOC must act as a key agent in a society where structural inequalities exist, accepting responsibility for taking steps to reduce them and playing its part in helping to build fairer communities".

The initiative for this year's IWD involves a virtual escape room called Mission Talutiga, designed to raise awareness of gender inequality through an online game set in outer space. Martínez Samper said: "The added value of this initiative is that it combines a fun online activity with an open invitation, not only to members of our university community, but to anyone who wants to play. We believe this game will appeal to a very wide audience".

Solving the riddles set in the escape room will allow the UOC21X spaceship to travel towards an unknown planet, testing the ingenuity and awareness of the crew. The game will go live on 8 March from 8 am to 10 pm in every time zone, and will be available in Catalan and Spanish, to allow everyone to play.

The challenge of reaching the unknown planet can only be overcome through cooperation, promoting the idea of moving forward together. Each riddle introduces ideas such as women's invisibility, the assumption of roles according to gender, the challenging of opinions based on who expresses them, or the use of tools such as equality plans to help transform society. The great surprise for players will be an encounter with Vicky Peña. The famous actress will perform the role of a retired scientist who will reveal to players the everyday occurrences that lead to gender inequality.

Daniel Aranda from the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences is one of the experts who took part in the development of the escape room. "Computer games are learning machines that set challenges and can help improve concentration and awaken an interest in making new discoveries and improving our skills through the world of gaming," he argued. "We also know that computer games are especially good at helping people to construct meanings through experiences: they favour a form of learning that draws the player in to try and solve a problem, work on it, and, in the end, achieve an important goal," he added. In this case, this is "a significant learning experience based on raising awareness about gender equality," explained Aranda, who is also a member of the Learning, Media and Entertainment Research Group (GAME).