Messages of support with personalized information



After assessing each learning activity, the system calculates the probability that the student will pass the course and advises teaching staff and the student using a traffic light system (green, amber, red). Students also receive a personalized email with tips on how to improve, and recommendations such as contacting teaching staff to clear up doubts or reviewing earlier content to prepare for the next activity.

These messages can be triggered automatically or by teaching staff, and they vary according to the risk level the student is classified under. "One of the distinctive features of this system is that all students, including those most at risk of failing (red) and those least at risk (green), receive messages tailored to their situation," said Guerrero.

To assess what impact these messages had on academic outcomes for the course, the researchers compared the results of the group that used the LIS system with those of the students who did the same course with the UOC's usual communication mechanisms, and with those of a third group consisting of the students enrolled in the previous semester, before the new technology was introduced. "The group that used the LIS system outperformed the other two groups, demonstrating that this type of feedback, combined with the student's Virtual Campus panel, had a positive impact, complementing the normal feedback mechanisms used for courses," said Guerrero.

The researchers highlighted the importance of supporting students, especially in the case of online learning. "We know that students are more likely to drop out of a course when they feel demotivated, unsure whether they will pass it, or overwhelmed by the work and the competencies they have to acquire. This is especially so for online environments, where isolation and a lack of information are among the main factors leading students to drop out. These messages are vital for motivating students and supporting them throughout the learning process," they said.

A new tool to help teaching staff



From a teaching perspective, the researchers pointed out that the LIS system is a tool that can help them manage courses more efficiently and provide better support to students: "The system provides information about students' progress and gives teaching staff more opportunities to engage in the learning process and provide guidance. The system also provides information about the student right from the start of the course, so these decisions no longer have to be based purely on teachers' professional experience."

A useful, effective resource for students



At the end of the semester, the researchers surveyed the students who took part in the pilot to find out their views on the effectiveness of the system and its usefulness. The results show that most participants believe that the LIS system provides "effective support and helped them to pass the course". 68.29% said they would be willing to continue using the system in future semesters as they found it beneficial.

This research by the UOC promotes Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Quality Education.

Reference papers

Guerrero-Roldán, A. E., Rodríguez-González, M. E., Bañeres, D. et al. Experiences in the use of an adaptive intelligent system to enhance online learners' performance: a case study in Economics and Business courses. Int J Educ Technol High Educ 18, 36 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1186/s41239-021-00271-0

Bañeres, D.; Rodríguez, M. E.; Guerrero-Roldán, A. E.; Karadeniz, A. (2020). An Early Warning System to Detect At-Risk Students in Online Higher Education. Applied Sciences. 2020, 10(13), 4427; https://doi.org/10.3390/app10134427

