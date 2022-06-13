Loneliness, shame and exclusion: discrimination at the table

Disability generates a wide range of challenges in the daily lives of those people affected. Some of them are well-known, but others go unnoticed, such as those that affect sociability and self-esteem in relation to food. After studying 27 cases of people with different types of disabilities, the researchers concluded that there are four large groups of social and emotional effects that result from difficulty eating in groups.

Loneliness and social ghettoization . Some of the participants in the study reported feeling that they were under the scrutiny of people without eating problems, which led them to want to withdraw, creating situations of social exclusion and provoking feelings of loneliness. This isolation does not occur when food and beverages are consumed in an environment with others who have similar difficulties to their own.

Feelings of burden and shame. Eating in society involves interacting with others, e.g., sharing food, serving drinks to each other, and telling stories. However, the participants in the study described feeling like a burden, an obstacle in the way. This, in turn, is associated with feelings of shame.

Self-exclusion from the table. As we sit down to eat, we show our inner selves, our concerns, and our differences to those with whom we share the table. Thus, any difficulty quickly becomes evident. The study participants noted that their disability, which prevented them from eating normally, makes them outsiders at the table. As a result, they sometimes choose to withdraw from these situations due to fear of the reactions of others.

Distance and perception of ugliness. In some specific cases, people in the study had to be fed through a tube. This also affected their self-perception at the table, with some saying that they felt ugly and rejected. These situations are related to feelings of sadness and loneliness.

"Usually, we approach these people as sick people, as someone who has something to fix or overcome. But we forget that these people have a life," said F. Xavier Medina. "Although they aren't given the necessary importance, all these aspects have serious consequences that go beyond the strictly physical aspect."

"Health professionals should give more importance to eating than to nourishing. There should be more awareness and humanization among the professionals with whom, through no choice of their own, people with disabilities come into contact," added Carmen Cipriano-Crespo. "These studies are needed to bring this situation closer to the attention of healthcare professionals and to find solutions."

In her opinion, the possible solutions would include health professionals getting closer to narrative-based medicine, where not only the symptom is taken into account, but also how the symptom affects the person as a whole. "It's necessary to give the same importance to narrative evidence as to the rest of the evidence, since both work together with the objective of offering quality healthcare to people with disabilities," she concluded.

