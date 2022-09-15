Bioinformatics and genetics

Another important area of application for artificial intelligence in the field of health is bioinformatics and genetics, with metaheuristic algorithms. "These algorithms are very popular in combinatorial optimization, in other words, when there is a finite set of solutions for a problem, and you want to find the one that optimizes a specific objective function. They provide high-quality solutions to complex problems in real time," explained Laura Calvet Liñán , a researcher and member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications , and the lead author of the study " On the role of metaheuristic optimization in bioinformatics ". Calvet highlighted that "metaheuristics play a key role in medical imaging and disease modelling by means of variable selection and parameter fine-tuning, among other things".

About the eHealth Center

The eHealth Center is a cross-disciplinary academic centre open to the world that generates, transfers and shares knowledge on digital health. Its aim is to educate and empower both professionals and citizens through the use of digital technologies so that they might lead a paradigm shift in health. It is people-centred, using research, education and guidance to contribute to social progress and well-being. It is part of the university's commitment to the field of digital health.

This research supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being .

Reference articles

Casas-Roma, J., Martínez, E., Solé, A., Solana, E., López, E., Vivó, F., Díaz, M., Alba, S., Sepúlveda, M., Blanco, Y., Saiz, A., Borge, J., Llufriu, S. and Prados, F. (2022), Applying multilayer analysis to morphological, structural and functional brain networks to identify relevant dysfunction patterns. Network Neuroscience. https://doi.org/10.1162/netn_a_00258

Calvet, L., Benito, S., Juan, A. A. and Prados, F. (2022), On the role of metaheuristic optimization in bioinformatics. International Transactions in Operational Research. https://doi.org/10.1111/itor.13164

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

The UOC's research is conducted by over 500 researchers and 51 research groups distributed between the university's seven faculties, the E-learning Research programme, and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.