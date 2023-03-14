Xavier Vilajosana, professor and principal investigator at the Wireless Networks (WINE) group of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), has been named an ICREA Acadèmia researcher. For the researcher who, in 2019, 2020 and 2021, was one of the scholars most frequently cited by his peers in academic journals, this is "an honour, a challenge and an opportunity".

"What's more", he added, "it places what we do among the country's elite and so I hope it helps raise the UOC's profile as a research centre of excellence: we've done a lot of hard work and a lot of great research over the last 10 years and we hope that this helps many more of us at the university achieve this recognition."

The research conducted by Vilajosana, who also forms part of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, focuses on cyber-physical systems and improving how such electronic and digital devices capture and communicate information, examining aspects such as energy efficiency, system reliability and network performance. He has also taken part in the development of standards for wireless networks, supported by standards bodies such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF).

Another achievement by the researcher and his team has been their contribution to the appearance of LPWAN technologies, an area of research that has helped transform open-air IoT applications, which are of particular importance in industry.