The UOC will host Digital Universities Europe, one of the most prestigious digital higher education event in Europe

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Times Higher Education are co-organizing Digital Universities Europe, one of the most prestigious digital higher education event in Europe. The event, which will take place in Barcelona from 23 to 25 October and is titled "The road to digital, equitable and green higher education", will be attended by more than 70 speakers, including chief digital officers from universities, tech companies and governmental and non-governmental organizations.

Higher education institutions across Europe are facing major challenges, including the need to undergo a digital transformation in order to better serve their students, staff and society. According to the experts, their success depends on increasing partnerships between organizations that generate impact on a large scale.

Àngels Fitó, president of the UOC, believes that "Digital Universities Europe provides a perfect framework for sharing practices and experiences relating to the digitalization of higher education. It's an opportunity to move forward together towards European higher education that is inclusive, high quality and transformative for people, organizations and the world." Fitó also said: "This is a perfect stage on which to plan steps forward that help us to educate critical and responsible citizens capable of bringing about the digital and green transition and tackling urgent challenges that affect our progress, sustainability and social well-being."

Meanwhile, Charlotte Coles, Director of global events at Times Higher Education, believes that “Digital Universities Europe will be Times Higher Education’s premier event for the European digital higher education community. The collaboration with Universitat Oberta de Catalunya will provide ample opportunity for higher education leaders to forge new connections and discuss what future sustainable models of digital education will look like for institutions across the continent”.