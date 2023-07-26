A sensor to mitigate the impact of drought

Drought is a natural component of the Mediterranean climate. However, as noted in the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ( IPCC ), it has become more serious and widespread as a result of climate change, and this will only continue to get worse in the short term. This places the economies of the region in a delicate situation, having to adapt their water consumption to the availability of a resource that is becoming increasingly scarce. Technologies such as Agrodit's can be great partners when it comes to tackling this issue.

"Using soil moisture and temperature sensors in agriculture improves irrigation by providing accurate information on crops' water conditions," said María Martínez. "Thanks to our sensors, farmers can measure soil moisture in real time, thus ensuring they don't over-irrigate. They also help them identify excessively dry areas so that they can provide the exact amount of additional water required and prevent soil wear and damage to its structure. Depending on the type of crop concerned, our technology can save up to 50% of the water used in irrigation, watering crops only when and to the extent needed."

The technology developed by the two UOC students is based on humidity and temperature sensors that work autonomously and are powered by solar energy, which means they do not need to be recharged. They are connected to an application that shows the data collected and the weather forecast for the area and provides remote irrigation control. The technological solution, which has been developed in collaboration with farmers in order to tailor it to their actual needs, has already been tested in two pilot projects: one in an outdoor parsnip field, and one in a greenhouse growing cherry tomatoes.

"For the tomato crop, we collected multiple measurements throughout the facility and connected the irrigation system in order to automate it. This resulted in 25% fewer working hours for the farmer. Furthermore, the resulting tomatoes were found to be of higher quality and could therefore be sold for 20% more than the previous year", added the cofounder of Agrodit. The start-up has already acquired over 15 business customers, including the companies involved in the pilot, who were so satisfied with the solution that they are repeating the experience.

"Efficient irrigation minimizes the amount of water wasted and uses the right amount at the right time, which helps mitigate the impact of drought by conserving this resource and promoting a healthy growth for crops. This helps ensure the sustainability of agriculture and food security in water scarcity-affected regions," concluded María Martínez. "Our technology is designed to empower farmers, increasing their independence in the implementation of efficient irrigation practices and optimizing the resulting crops."

This entrepreneurial project supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2, 6 and 12: Zero Hunger; Clean Water and Sanitation; and Responsible Production and Consumption.

