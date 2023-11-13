Multidisciplinary research

Argüelles recently participated in a multidisciplinary research study aimed at updating the social science research agenda on pesticides. The article, published in the prestigious journal Agriculture and Human Values, calls for new research priorities based on the regulatory, technological, scientific, social and ecological changes of recent decades. For example, weeds are increasingly resistant to the most commonly used herbicides, including glyphosate due to the widespread use of pesticides. "This means that more and more glyphosate has to be used, or that more toxic herbicides, such as paraquat and dicamba, are being used once again," she warned.

The effects of regulatory changes are another issue highlighted in the study, which also applies to glyphosate. "What happens when a pesticide is banned? There may be unintended effects in terms of an increase in the use of other pesticides, and farmers may be slow to adapt to other methods or practices. This may have economic, political, and ecological consequences." Now, at a time when many pesticides have recently been banned and the use of others is subject to debate, the article emphasizes that it is important to understand these changes in order to design programmes for transition.

The article also calls for interdisciplinary studies on the impacts of pesticides. Its conclusion points the way the field of applied science needs to go: "Ultimately, collaborations among social scientists and across the social and biophysical sciences can illuminate recent transformations and their uneven socioecological effects. A reinvigorated critical scholarship that embraces the multifaceted nature of pesticides can identify the social and ecological constraints that drive pesticide use and support alternatives to chemically driven industrial agriculture."

According to Argüelles, a pesticide reduction programme must be accompanied by enhanced mechanical technologies, as is already the case in northern Europe. This change will also increase the need for labour and improve working conditions in the sector. "The current situation is a great opportunity to solve many problems at the same time, such as unstable employment in agriculture, the lack of generational renewal, the high level of environmental impacts, and low income. It would be a mistake to treat the regulation of pesticides in isolation within the system and agricultural policy."

"We can't go on poisoning ourselves, especially the people who use this pesticide directly, such as field workers and farmers, or polluting the environment and killing the pollinating insects that we depend on for our food production. There will have to be a drastic reduction in the use of pesticides in the future, and glyphosate is the most widely used in the world. I think what needs to happen is clear."

Mansfield, B., Werner, M., Berndt, C. et al. A new critical social science research agenda on pesticides. Agric Hum Values (2023). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10460-023-10492-w

