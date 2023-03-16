Hot flushes, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, mood swings, urinary incontinence and joint pain: these are just some of the more than 100 symptoms associated with the menopause, a natural process that all women go through when they stop ovulating and menstruating, typically between the ages of 45 and 55.

In addition to the stigma and discrimination women face during this biological transition, the physical and psychological effects can negatively impact their quality of life and productivity at work.

A new open access study published in Frontiers in Reproductive Health by Clara Selva Olid , researcher at the Behavioural Design Lab ( BDLab ), which is affiliated to the UOC's research unit on Digital Health, Health and Well-being, has found that implementing public actions in the political, social and organizational spheres can help reduce discrimination and social stigma, counteract the lack of attention given to this stage of life and significantly improve both quality of life and the healthcare received by women.

Giving women a voice

Drawing on interviews with 20 women between the ages of 45 and 60 who have experienced both physical and psychological symptoms related to the menopause and postmenopause over the past five years, Selva Olid, also a member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the UOC, has developed a 10-point proposal with three key areas for action: social awareness, education, and workplace and health measures.

"My aim was to give women a voice in the design of more inclusive and effective policies to better support them through this transition," explained Selva Olid, who believes that it is essential for women to be actively involved in the design, implementation and evaluation of public policies to ensure that they truly reflect their needs and lived experiences.

The study also brings to the fore the debate on how to adapt such initiatives to the different social and economic realities faced by women in Spain.

Proposed actions

According to the Catalan Institute of Statistics (IDESCAT), there are nearly one million women in the region between the ages of 45 and 60 – the age range in which this transition typically begins. Factors such as health, genetics, sociocultural context and exposure to environmental factors ultimately determine when menstruation ends for good. However, perimenopause can begin several years earlier, bringing irregular periods and hormonal fluctuations. Once menstruation stops, postmenopausal symptoms, which affect eight out of 10 women, can last for several years.

Despite being a natural process that all women go through, there is often a lack of information. The public health system also tends to be over-medicalized, and myths and discriminations persist.

Against this background, Selva Olid's study aimed to identify and analyse actions that public organizations in Spain can take to support women during the menopausal transition. The study concludes with a 10-point action plan in three key areas: the social sphere, public health and the workplace, and medical research.