According to the researchers, these findings suggest that digital platforms such as Twitch, despite being a communicative innovation, are not bringing about significant changes in the representation of women in sports journalism. Far from progressing, in many cases the situation has worsened, reinforcing traditional stereotypes for new generations. "After analysing more than 292 hours, we observed an average of one male sports journalist every 38 minutes, compared to one female sports journalist every nine hours", said Adá Lameiras, who is a member of the high-performance research group on Gender and Feminism (FEMGEN) at the URJC.

A structural issue

"We wanted to explore whether emerging forms of communication could provide an alternative outlet for women, but we found that the pattern of male over-representation persists, especially in a field like sports journalism," explained Bernal Triviño, who forms part of the Learning, Media and Entertainment (GAME) research group at the UOC. According to her, this is a structural issue that "stifles alternative voices and different types of analysis, in this case from female journalists".

The two experts stressed the need to raise awareness among media companies and large communications corporations, urging them to recognize that "representing society in all its diversity is a must" in the industry. They argued that "their equality plans should also aim to diversify the voices and narratives that ultimately reach audiences".

During the Qatar World Cup, the streaming site Twitch emerged as a leading option for following matches live. These streams featured journalists, former footballers and content creators offering an alternative to traditional media, while allowing direct interaction with viewers and more dynamic coverage. One standout was Spain's former head coach Luis Enrique, who launched his own channel to engage directly with fans, attracting nearly 200,000 viewers to his debut stream.

Related article

Adá-Lameiras, A. & Bernal-Triviño, A. (2024). "Women sports journalists on Twitch during the men’s football World Cup in Qatar". Anàlisi: Quaderns de Comunicació i Cultura, 71, 95-110. DOI: https://doi.org/10.5565/rev/analisi.3732

This research contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 5, Gender Equality.