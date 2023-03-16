For the fourth consecutive year, the Shared Stories initiative continues to restore the legacy of literature created by women, and to foster the public recognition of female authors from Spain and around the world in the Catalan, Spanish, Galician and Basque languages in the history of literature.

Relats Compartits (Shared Stories) is a project organized by the UOC Library in partnership with the library of the Camilo José Cela University (UCJC), with the participation of the UOC's Culture department and the support of its Communications department. The initiative consists of restoring the legacy of female authors' work by organizing recordings of selected readings that are included in an open public archive of recorded readings hosted on the UOC Library website.

The campaign begins on St Jordi's Day, Catalonia's Day of Books and Roses, and those wishing to take part have until 17 September to sign up. All those who wish to do so can sign up for the campaign and follow the instructions set out on the Shared Stories page.

The challenge in this fourth edition is to exceed the 63 recorded readings that were received last year. The 100 days, 100 recorded readings challenge has been created to that end.

In this fourth edition, the initiative maintains its commitment to fostering awareness and increasing the number of participants among the UOC community and other readerships, such as the Municipal Libraries Network and reading clubs. It also includes accounts of the experience by previous participants, as well as the expertise of UOC members who will share their experience of Shared Stories. Among them are Marta Quintero, a student at the Centre for Modern Languages, who took part last year: "My father always liked to read, but he went blind a few years ago, and audiobooks were his way of being able to continue his hobby. When I saw that I could take part by contributing my voice by reading some of the stories that the UOC suggested, I decided that I wanted to do my bit so that people like my father could enjoy the recorded readings."

Who can take part?

Anyone from the UOC community, users and staff of Spanish and international libraries, and students.

You have until 17 September to join the initiative by recording an extract from the works of the authors who are included in the project, and contributing to raising the profile of the talent of the invisible female authors of Spanish literature. You can find the list of selected works with authors in Catalan, Spanish, Basque and Galician, on the Shared Stories page of the Library's website, along with the instructions that will allow you to complete the entire process.

You can also participate by raising awareness of the initiative on social media, using the hashtag #RelatsCompartits. Shared Stories is an initiative of the Camilo José Cela University (UCJC) and the UOC that was created in 2022 in order to highlight the talent of women in literature by organizing recordings of their work in Spain's official languages.