In the face of the catastrophic consequences caused by the earthquake and the subsequent aftershocks that have shaken the countries of Myanmar and Thailand in particular, the UOC expresses its utmost support and solidarity with the members of the university community in the area, and deeply regrets the human and material losses that have occurred. We want to express our condolences to the families of the victims and we join the messages of support and solidarity sent to all those affected.

The earthquake has had a devastating impact, leading to a high number of deaths and missing or injured people. The areas worst hit have suffered serious damage that is hindering help and rescue efforts. The scope of the tragedy highlights the need for an urgent humanitarian response to support those who have suffered.

Eighteen members of the UOC community have links to the countries of Myanmar and Thailand. We have already contacted all of them to find out about their situation and to convey our support in these difficult times. We have also made ourselves available to help them in case of need and, for students in particular, to make any adaptations to their studies necessary. We have advised them to get in touch with us via the Help Service or their tutor.

How you can help

A number of humanitarian organizations are working on the ground to ensure that assistance and aid reach the areas hit. With this in mind, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) has raised two million euros to support the humanitarian response.

People have been advised not to try to gather materials, as humanitarian organizations are currently supporting immediate response tasks and channelling aid directly to optimize resources. As a result, financial donations to the organizations coordinating the aid are recommended. Here is some useful information if you would like to contribute:

● Comité de Emergencia : This is an alliance of NGOs specializing in humanitarian aid (Aldeas Infantiles SOS, Educo, Médicos del Mundo, Oxfam Intermón, Plan International and World Vision), media organizations, companies and citizens created in 2017. It is channelling the response to the emergency.