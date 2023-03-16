What are the stereotypes that fuel digital ageism in Spain?The use of technology is now essential for transport, healthcare and banking transactions
A UOC research project aims to contribute to the fair digital inclusion of older people
Why do only one in three people over 75 use the internet? According to data from Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) for 2023, the figure is 60% for citizens aged between 65 and 74, who use the internet mainly to communicate via tools such as WhatsApp, while usage among young people is close to 100%. The percentage is even lower for online banking services: only 7.4% of people over 75 make purchases online.
A new research project from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) aims to address this pressing social issue, known as the grey digital divide, which refers to inequalities in access, use and effective benefits of digital technologies among older adults. As life expectancy increases, fair digital inclusion in old age must become a priority, as the alternative is a significant form of social exclusion. This situation worsened during the pandemic, highlighting the need for proactive policies to ensure digital citizenship for older adults. Hyper-digitalization is here to stay, and Spain is no exception.
“Stereotypes and self-stereotypes, lack of data, and inadequate design perpetuate the exclusion of older adults in the digital sphere”
Tackling ageist stereotypes
Ageing has long been subject to social discrimination, and this has extended to the digital divide. Older adults often feel confused when using technology in areas such as public transport, paying taxes or public healthcare. According to recent research, it is ageism – more than chronological age – that influences the lack of digital products designed for older adults. These studies also highlight self-stereotypes, such as the belief that one is "too old for the digital world", which discourage older adults from using technology.
Ageism is therefore a multidimensional issue that manifests itself through stereotypes (thoughts), prejudices (feelings) and discrimination (actions) against individuals because of their age, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The UOC's #Viejismo research project
The new UOC research project Digital ageism: Ageist stereotypes and the vicious circle of digital exclusion in Spain (#Viejismo), aims to combat the digital inequality faced by older adults in Spain. The project identifies the critical elements and most deeply internalized stereotypes within a significant proportion of the population that fuel digital ageism, with the aim of promoting fair digital inclusion for this group.
The research is led by Mireia Fernández-Ardèvol, a researcher in the Communication Networks and Social Change (CSNC) group at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and member of the UOC Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.
The aim of #Viejismo is to end digital inequality in older age and to help policy makers, the third sector and industry to adopt more equitable and inclusive practices. The project is funded by the Flash call to support research projects on the social impact of longer lifespans, an initiative of the Social Observatory of the "la Caixa" Foundation.
Breaking the vicious circle of discrimination
“There is a vicious circle that perpetuates the exclusion of older adults in the digital sphere. This circle consists of three elements: stereotypes and self-stereotypes, lack of data and inappropriate design”, says Mireia Fernández-Ardèvol.
Stereotypes and self-stereotypes are generalized assumptions that create ageist notions that digitally marginalize these people, such as the ideas that older adults lack interest or are incapable of learning to use digital technologies.
Then there is the lack of detailed data on the digital lives of older adults. “Much of the data that are available over-focus on health-related aspects, portraying older adults primarily as patients and overlooking their roles as contributors, travellers and consumers of cultural services”, explains the researcher.
Finally, inappropriate design means that digital services and products often neglect the needs and significant heterogeneity of older adults during the research and design phases. “Our immediate goal is to address these stereotypes and self-stereotypes as a first step to improve the lack of data and inadequate design, and ultimately break this cycle of discrimination”, states the UOC professor.
Methodology and social impact
#Viejismo aims to measure and explain stereotypes related to the digital world that are observed throughout life by comparing different cohorts of the Spanish population.
The research team will conduct a survey to identify age-related stereotypes associated with digital literacy, using a representative sample of 2,000 adults across Spain, with no upper age limit, and combining telephone and online questionnaires. The results will provide new and original data on digital ageism and recommendations for policy makers, technology companies and third sector organizations to promote fairer and more accessible digitalization for older adults.
The project will also explore intergenerational relations and assess perceived ageism. Intergenerational connections foster understanding and empathy between age groups, helping to combat stereotypes and promote equitable inclusion.
#Viejismo's approach is unique in its focus on ageist stereotypes related to digital discrimination in older adults in the social sphere. In addition, the project has the added value of providing theoretical recommendations for policy makers and society to raise awareness and break the vicious circle of digital (self-)ageism.
This research supports UN Sustainable Development Goal 10, which seeks to reduce inequalities and has global implications.
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Open knowledge and the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation. More information: research.uoc.edu.