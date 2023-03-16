Tackling ageist stereotypes

Ageing has long been subject to social discrimination, and this has extended to the digital divide. Older adults often feel confused when using technology in areas such as public transport, paying taxes or public healthcare. According to recent research, it is ageism – more than chronological age – that influences the lack of digital products designed for older adults. These studies also highlight self-stereotypes, such as the belief that one is "too old for the digital world", which discourage older adults from using technology.

Ageism is therefore a multidimensional issue that manifests itself through stereotypes (thoughts), prejudices (feelings) and discrimination (actions) against individuals because of their age, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UOC's #Viejismo research project

The new UOC research project Digital ageism: Ageist stereotypes and the vicious circle of digital exclusion in Spain (#Viejismo), aims to combat the digital inequality faced by older adults in Spain. The project identifies the critical elements and most deeply internalized stereotypes within a significant proportion of the population that fuel digital ageism, with the aim of promoting fair digital inclusion for this group.

The research is led by Mireia Fernández-Ardèvol, a researcher in the Communication Networks and Social Change (CSNC) group at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and member of the UOC Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.

The aim of #Viejismo is to end digital inequality in older age and to help policy makers, the third sector and industry to adopt more equitable and inclusive practices. The project is funded by the Flash call to support research projects on the social impact of longer lifespans, an initiative of the Social Observatory of the "la Caixa" Foundation.

Breaking the vicious circle of discrimination

“There is a vicious circle that perpetuates the exclusion of older adults in the digital sphere. This circle consists of three elements: stereotypes and self-stereotypes, lack of data and inappropriate design”, says Mireia Fernández-Ardèvol.

Stereotypes and self-stereotypes are generalized assumptions that create ageist notions that digitally marginalize these people, such as the ideas that older adults lack interest or are incapable of learning to use digital technologies.

Then there is the lack of detailed data on the digital lives of older adults. “Much of the data that are available over-focus on health-related aspects, portraying older adults primarily as patients and overlooking their roles as contributors, travellers and consumers of cultural services”, explains the researcher.

Finally, inappropriate design means that digital services and products often neglect the needs and significant heterogeneity of older adults during the research and design phases. “Our immediate goal is to address these stereotypes and self-stereotypes as a first step to improve the lack of data and inadequate design, and ultimately break this cycle of discrimination”, states the UOC professor.

Methodology and social impact

#Viejismo aims to measure and explain stereotypes related to the digital world that are observed throughout life by comparing different cohorts of the Spanish population.

The research team will conduct a survey to identify age-related stereotypes associated with digital literacy, using a representative sample of 2,000 adults across Spain, with no upper age limit, and combining telephone and online questionnaires. The results will provide new and original data on digital ageism and recommendations for policy makers, technology companies and third sector organizations to promote fairer and more accessible digitalization for older adults.

The project will also explore intergenerational relations and assess perceived ageism. Intergenerational connections foster understanding and empathy between age groups, helping to combat stereotypes and promote equitable inclusion.

#Viejismo's approach is unique in its focus on ageist stereotypes related to digital discrimination in older adults in the social sphere. In addition, the project has the added value of providing theoretical recommendations for policy makers and society to raise awareness and break the vicious circle of digital (self-)ageism.



This research supports UN Sustainable Development Goal 10, which seeks to reduce inequalities and has global implications.