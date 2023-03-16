"Hosting an event of such international importance highlights the UOC's commitment to excellence in technological research and innovation. This conference is a chance to connect our knowledge with that of experts from other countries and to strengthen alliances in the field of technology," said Xavier Vilajosana, Vice Rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship at the UOC, member of the Wireless Networks Research Lab (WINE) and one of the general co-chairs of AINA-2025. The conference is organized in collaboration with the Fukuoka Institute of Technology, and the most recent editions have been held in Canada, Australia, Brazil, and Japan.

4oOver the course of three days, some 280 scientific papers will be presented at the UOC, covering a wide range of topics. Highlights will include studies on the use of blockchain for credential certification, new AI techniques for network intrusion detection, and energy-efficient computing in IoT and distributed networks.

The keynote speakers at AINA-2025 are Professor Cecilio Angulo (Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya), Javier López (University of Malaga) and Farookh Khadeer Hussain (University of Technology Sydney). Their presentations will explore some of the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, namely the use of cognitive assistants in cyber-physical systems, the standardization of digital twins, and the application of blockchain to sustainability.

A programme focused on future technological challenges

AINA-2025 will offer a full line-up of talks, workshops and technical sessions addressing the major technological challenges of the coming decades. Key themes this year include:

Artificial intelligence and networks : AI and machine learning applications for network security and threat detection.

: AI and machine learning applications for network security and threat detection. Cloud and edge computing : new models for efficient real-time data management.

: new models for efficient real-time data management. Internet of things (IoT) and digital sustainability : sensor networks, green computing and strategies to reduce technology's environmental footprint.

: sensor networks, green computing and strategies to reduce technology's environmental footprint. Blockchain and cybersecurity : distributed systems to ensure privacy and transparency in the use of digital data.

: distributed systems to ensure privacy and transparency in the use of digital data. Quantum computing and high-performance networks: the future of distributed computing and the challenges of security and scalability.

The papers in the conference proceedings cover the theory, design and application of these advanced technologies. However, as Santi Caballé, professor at the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and chair of the Conference Programme Committee, said: "AINA-2025 is not just a technical conference, but a space for defining the trends that will shape the future of network computing and digital security in the coming years."

In this context, security and sustainability will be two of the main thematic pillars of AINA-2025. In terms of security, the conference will include discussions on network protection strategies, such as the use of AI for threat detection and the application of blockchain for security and transparency. In addition, studies on technological sustainability will be presented, with data on energy efficiency in networks, green data centres and sustainable IoT. The programme will also explore how digital twins and intelligent autonomous systems will help to optimize industrial processes with reduced environmental impact.

AI will, unsurprisingly, be a central focus of the conference. Dedicated sessions are planned on machine learning and deep learning applied to networks and cybersecurity, intelligent autonomous systems and distributed decision making, AI for 6G networks, and the use of blockchain to manage credentials and digital identities.

A hybrid format for a global audience

AINA-2025 has already confirmed the attendance of more than 130 international experts in person at the UOC, representing some twenty countries, with significant participation from Europe, the Americas, Asia and North Africa. To facilitate international attendance for those unable to travel to Barcelona, the conference will be held in a hybrid format with remote connection via videoconferencing. This approach will ensure even broader global engagement and access to the findings of the 280 accepted papers. Caballé said: "One of the great strengths of this event is that it not only showcases the latest scientific advances but also allows local researchers to interact with international experts and explore new avenues of research and innovation."

Barcelona, a hub for technological innovation

Hosting AINA-2025 in Barcelona is no coincidence. The city has established itself as a major international technology hub, supported by an academic and business ecosystem full of institutions, such as the UOC, working in fields such as AI, cybersecurity and cloud computing. The conference will be a great opportunity for local researchers and professionals, as it will spotlight Catalan research groups, promote collaboration between universities and tech companies, and attract international experts.

In fact, this is the second time that Barcelona has hosted the conference. AINA-2013 also took place in the city and is the only one to have ever been held in Spain. Since then, the conference has evolved to become more industry oriented, with practical applications in areas such as digital health, smart cities and sustainability. It is a must-attend event for researchers, engineers and technology professionals focused on future computing challenges.

This initiative, with the participation of the UOC, supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.