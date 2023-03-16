Transparency from the outset

The policy is based on seven principles: transparency, integrity and ethics, equity and non-discrimination, human supervision, human compatibility, quality and legality. They all support the core concept that, although it can be used as part of the editorial process, AI can never replace human critical judgement or responsibility.

One of the main changes introduced by the policy is that any author who uses AI will have to expressly disclose this in the manuscript, specifying which tool they used and for which tasks and purposes, such as to assist with writing, convert information between different formats or structure their arguments.

The policy also states that AI tools must be cited in accordance with each journal's referencing conventions, just like any other source used in the research process.

Responsibility remains in human hands

One of the core pillars of the policy is that responsibility for content should never lie with technology. AI tools cannot be recognized as authors or co-authors of articles, and using them does not release authors from their responsibility for the accuracy, quality and integrity of their published work.

The policy emphasizes that any AI-generated text must be critically reviewed before publication, as AI tools may produce incorrect, incomplete or biased information (commonly known as "hallucinations"), as well as discriminatory outputs or mistakes in the analysis methods used. This makes human validation essential at every stage of the editorial process.

According to Gil, drawing attention to this principle is key to preserving the very essence of scientific research. She explained that the aim of the policy is to prevent the academic process from becoming "a self-contained cycle in which papers are both written and reviewed by machines", leading to a loss of critical judgement. As a result, authors must bear full responsibility for every stage of the research, writing and publishing process, while those in charge of reviewing their work may not delegate their critical judgement and must protect the confidentiality of the editorial process and the value of peer review.

Ensuring quality, rights and privacy

The policy also places a particular focus on the legal and ethical issues surrounding the use of AI. Authors must ensure they have the necessary rights to use their chosen AI tools and check the terms of use governing both the content they upload and the resulting output. They are therefore advised not to allow uploaded content to be used for training AI models and to use materials published in open access or for which they hold the appropriate rights wherever possible.

Under the policy, authors must also ensure that AI-generated content does not infringe third-party copyright or image rights and that the UOC will be able to use it in its publications.

In relation to data protection, the policy states that they must avoid entering into AI systems content that may include personal data or any information that may make an individual identifiable, and it recommends configuring the AI systems with the settings that provide the greatest guarantees of privacy.

A document designed to evolve

The UOC treats this policy as a dynamic document, to be updated in line with the constant evolution of both AI and its regulatory framework. In view of this, the university intends to review it on a regular basis and amend it as necessary to reflect changes in technology, the law and society.

This focus on adaptability is also one of the document's most notable traits. Martín explained that "it has been conceived as a key editorial policy to help the authors and reviewers who contribute to our journals to use AI in an ethical and responsible manner, and it will be regularly reviewed by the university to bring it into line with technological, legal and social changes."

The UOC's aim with this initiative is to provide a clear framework for both authors and reviewers of its journals, increasing transparency, quality and scientific integrity at a time when artificial intelligence has become an integral part of research practice. Rather than restricting the use of these tools, the policy establishes guidelines to ensure that they are used in a responsible and ethical manner and always under human supervision, upholding the principles of academic publishing.