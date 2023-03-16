The CYD Foundation has just published the section of the 2025 CYD Report dedicated to examining the contribution of universities to scientific production up to 2023. The data provided describes moderate growth in university research in Spain, with challenges linked to funding.

In this context, UOC's 2025 data demonstrates above-average performance in research and open science, and a leading position in these indicators, especially when compared to the average performance of private universities.

Efficiency in scientific production

The analysis of recent data in contrast with the report reveals a highly efficient research capacity: across the university system, the ratio is 1.4 articles per teaching and research staff (PDI) in public universities, and 0.3 in private ones.

In 2025, UOC presents a ratio of 2.3 publications for every membre of the teaching and research staff (counting those with active production), resulting from 1,165 publications generated by 503 PDI. Even when all active research staff are included, including project-funded research personnel, the ratio remains at a solid 1.5, a figure that reflects constant and transversal activity throughout the academic structure.

This indicator is consistent with the institutional commitment to achieving organic research at UOC, promoted through the new research and transfer ecosystem. This ecosystem is centered on five research missions, where scientific activity is deployed through more than 50 research groups working collaboratively, organized into five units, and equipped with specialized laboratories. Research is complemented by the Doctoral School as a leading training space.

Commitment to Open Science

One of the key points of the 2025 CYD Report is the commitment to the open science strategy. In a context where 69.8% of the country's scientific production is already in open access, surpassing the OECD average, UOC positions itself once again above the average, with 73.2%.

This figure is the result of an institutional policy that prioritizes returning knowledge to society without barriers, through successive Open Knowledge policies and plans. The 2026-2030 Plan projects various lines of action linked to open knowledge; dialogue with society and citizen science; and cultural changes, including the transformation of scientific evaluation.

These figures confirm UOC's strong positioning within the Spanish university system. The university is moving towards models that do not only value the volume of publications but prioritize the social relevance and innovation of the results. With a clear push toward open science, UOC projects itself as an essential player on the research map in Spain and demonstrates that its unique model is synonymous with scientific excellence.