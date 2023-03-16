This year marks the 25th anniversary of the publication of the first draft of the human genome, a landmark scientific breakthrough that has advanced our understanding of the foundations of life and the development of treatments for countless diseases. Yet, beyond Rosalind Franklin, the major contributions of pioneering women scientists in this field have often been overlooked. To address this historical injustice, which occurs across all areas of science, and to raise the profile of the work of women researchers in STEM, in 2015 the United Nations established 11 February as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

While much remains to be done to achieve gender equality in the scientific field, efforts to promote scientific vocations among women and to remove the obstacles encountered at various stages of a scientific career are beginning to bear fruit.

The UOC is an example of this. The latest data, from 2020-2024, show a sustained and structural increase in the presence of women in research at the university, with clear progress in both numbers and positions of responsibility.

In fact, the UOC stands out in the Catalan university ecosystem, with more than 50% of research staff being women and, notably, nearly 80% of research groups recognized by the Government of Catalonia (SGR) with women as principal investigators (PIs) – almost double the figure for 2020, when the percentage of women PIs in these groups was 47.62%.

Across all PIs, the proportion of women has also risen, from 50.5% to 52.9%. These women PIs lead 45.1% of competitive and institutional projects at the UOC, which represents an increase of 8 points compared to 2020.

This remarkable growth shows that female leadership in research at the UOC is not anecdotal but structural, the result of a determined, pioneering and sustained commitment by the university.

According to Milagros Sáinz , coordinator of the Gender and ICT (GenTIC) group, affiliated with the UOC-TRÀNSIC research centre, "it's vital to recognize that this is not only about there being more women, but about ensuring that, throughout their lives, they have the same opportunities as their male peers to pursue a scientific career and to hold key leadership positions within the research system".

Likewise, in the words of Patricia Hernández , member of the Empirical and Applied Victimology (VICRIM) group, affiliated with the UOC-DIGIT research centre, "research is about exploring the unknown to better understand the world around us and the challenges we face as a society".

According to Hernández, the presence of women in research is not a matter of quotas, but of quality and innovation: "Our presence is essential to define and redefine the questions we seek to answer, bringing a multidisciplinary perspective focused on achieving greater social impact and applying a form of leadership based more on transformation than on competition."