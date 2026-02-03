Education of the future
To provide people with lifelong education and empowerment, and to create opportunities for change and life improvement.
We see learning as a vital process that goes beyond formal education, and as a driving force behind personal and social transformation. In an ever-changing digital world, the UOC is leading the development of new online learning models with a scientific, humanistic and technological perspective. The aim is to educate critical and empowered citizens, reduce inequalities and build a fairer society. We seek not only to convey knowledge, but also to create flexible and accessible educational spaces that foster experiences of growth and adaptation to the challenges of the 21st century.
How does the UOC contribute to this mission?
Research and projects
We conduct research into how emerging technologies and cognitive science can transform learning, focusing on:
- Advanced e-learning: AI-mediated teaching models.
- Neuroeducation: how the brain learns in virtual environments.
- Digital inclusion: universal design for learning (UDL).
Knowledge transfer
We take innovation in education beyond the virtual classroom:
- Strategic advice: we support institutions in their digital transition.
- UOC methodologies: we export our educational model to improve the quality of education worldwide.
Entrepreneurship
We promote market solutions through Hubbik:
- EdTech start-ups: supporting companies that develop adaptive learning tools through the EduTECH Emprèn programme.
- SpinUOC: acceleration programme for projects stemming from our education research.
Latest newsAll the news
UOC research in figures
research groups: developing networked knowledge generation.
entrepreneurship projects: with annual support through Hubbik.
researchers: a multidisciplinary talent ecosystem.
open-access publications: full commitment to open science.
spin-offs: tech-based companies started at the UOC.