Campus

Education of the future

To provide people with lifelong education and empowerment, and to create opportunities for change and life improvement.

We see learning as a vital process that goes beyond formal education, and as a driving force behind personal and social transformation. In an ever-changing digital world, the UOC is leading the development of new online learning models with a scientific, humanistic and technological perspective. The aim is to educate critical and empowered citizens, reduce inequalities and build a fairer society. We seek not only to convey knowledge, but also to create flexible and accessible educational spaces that foster experiences of growth and adaptation to the challenges of the 21st century.

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How does the UOC contribute to this mission?

Research and projects

We conduct research into how emerging technologies and cognitive science can transform learning, focusing on:

  • Advanced e-learning: AI-mediated teaching models.
  • Neuroeducation: how the brain learns in virtual environments.
  • Digital inclusion: universal design for learning (UDL).

Knowledge transfer

We take innovation in education beyond the virtual classroom:

  • Strategic advice: we support institutions in their digital transition.
  • UOC methodologies: we export our educational model to improve the quality of education worldwide.

Entrepreneurship

We promote market solutions through Hubbik:

  • EdTech start-ups: supporting companies that develop adaptive learning tools through the EduTECH Emprèn programme.
  • SpinUOC: acceleration programme for projects stemming from our education research.
NEWS

Latest news

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Experts from Germany, Italy and Lithuania have been involved in producing the guidelines (photo: Adobe)
Education

UOC leads development of European guide to digitalize dual vocational training using virtual reality

Education

"AI should not replace scientific thinking, but it can strengthen research if used well"

Education

Ten steps to designing more empathic, human and effective educational video games

UOC research in figures

51

research groups: developing networked knowledge generation.

150+

entrepreneurship projects: with annual support through Hubbik.

500+

researchers: a multidisciplinary talent ecosystem.

60%

open-access publications: full commitment to open science.

12

spin-offs: tech-based companies started at the UOC.

Research centres

research centre uoc-digit
Research centres

Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT)

research centre uoc-futured
Research centres

Futures of Education in the Digital Age Research Centre (UOC-FuturEd)

research centre uoc-transic
Research centres

Interdisciplinary Research Centre on Social and Cultural Transformations

research centre uoc-ehealth
Research centres

eHealth Centre: Research for Human and Planetary Health (UOC-eHealth)

research centre uoc-tech
Research centres

Ethical Technologies and Connectivity for Humanity Research Centre (UOC-TECH)