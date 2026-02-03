Online Course in Sustainability Training for Events Professionals
Presentation
The Sustainability Training for Event Professionals course offers specialized training to address the environmental, social, economic and governance challenges of the events sector. Through practical tools and a flexible methodology, you will learn to design, measure and manage events that are responsible, inclusive and low-impact, creating value for people, communities and the planet in line with the SDGs.
Flexible training co-funded by the European Union
Why choose this course?
By taking this course, you will gain practical skills to manage sustainability across the full event lifecycle:
Developed within the Erasmus+ STEP project by five academic and industry partners from four European countries.
Flexible and free learning: modular online lessons, real case studies and quizzes, with certificates at each level and 2 ECTS credits.
Comprehensive approach: carbon, waste, mobility, inclusion, accessibility, governance, ISO 20121 and CSRD.
Teaching and sector expertise: Taught by an internationally renowned team of academic and professional experts in event studies at the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities.
The course is aimed at developing specific professional skills.
Developed within the Erasmus+ STEP project by five academic and industry partners from four European countries.
Flexible and free learning: modular online lessons, real case studies and quizzes, with certificates at each level and 2 ECTS credits.
Comprehensive approach: carbon, waste, mobility, inclusion, accessibility, governance, ISO 20121 and CSRD.
Teaching and sector expertise: Taught by an internationally renowned team of academic and professional experts in event studies at the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities.
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Start
10 Mar 2027
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100%
Online
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2
Credits ECTS
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Languages: English
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UOC-certified qualification
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Duration:
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
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The UOC, Spain's best online university
We are rated the best online university in Spain by the main university quality rankings.