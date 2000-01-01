Campus

Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications

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Specialization and evolution in technology

"At the UOC Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, we are dedicated to providing online higher education in the field of information and communications technologies."

Daniel Riera Terrén. Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications

Specialization and evolution in technology

At the UOC Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, we are dedicated to providing online higher education in the field of information and communications technologies. Our students are professionals who choose our undergraduate, postgraduate and master's programmes to specialize, update their knowledge or enhance their career opportunities.

Our main aim is to offer high-quality, relevant and up-to-date education to anyone interested in technology, understood primarily as a tool for improving people's lives. To this end, our teaching and research activities are closely aligned with cutting-edge knowledge in the ICT sector, in collaboration with companies and institutions and supported by a team of expert teaching staff with extensive experience across a broad range of fields.

Through our course offering, research activities and collaboration with the professional community, we help educate the professionals leading society's digital transformation.

Daniel Riera Terrén
Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications

Team

Academic and research staff at the Faculty

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MANAGEMENT STAFF

Cristina Ruiz Cespedosa
cruizce@uoc.edu
Faculty administrator

MANAGEMENT STAFF

Núria Ramos Martí
nramosmar@uoc.edu
Technical Administration of Studies

Research Groups

Enter

Dissemination of faculties' activities

Technology++

Blog of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia, and Telecommunications.

Mosaic

Journal of Technologies and Multimedia Communication.

Highlights

Videos

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Events

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    Useful links

    Hac Te

    Hub of Art, Science, and Technology

    More information

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