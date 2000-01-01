Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
Specialization and evolution in technology
"At the UOC Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, we are dedicated to providing online higher education in the field of information and communications technologies."
Daniel Riera Terrén. Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
Team
Dissemination of faculties' activities
- Blog and journal
- Chair
Highlights
EventsSee more
Useful links
Would you like more information?
Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.