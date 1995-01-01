Campus

Faculty of Economics and Business

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Knowledge and leadership for the future of business

"The UOC Faculty of Economics and Business has pursued a clear goal: to educate professionals capable of leading and actively contributing to the success of innovative organizations and businesses in a global environment."

Xavier Baraza Sánchez. Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business

Knowledge and leadership for the future of business

Since beginning our academic activity in the 1995/1996 academic year, the UOC Faculty of Economics and Business has pursued a clear goal: to educate professionals capable of leading and actively contributing to the success of innovative organizations and businesses in a global environment.

We aspire to be a leading provider of lifelong learning, dedicated to developing the competencies that enable professionals to address emerging business challenges and make a positive impact on organizations and society.

Our courses and programmes, which are constantly evolving, respond to the needs of the job market, with undergraduate, postgraduate and master's programmes in fields such as business administration and management, economics, marketing, labour relations and employment, tourism, and other strategic fields for organizational development.

This commitment is grounded in our rigorous approach to teaching, research and innovation, aimed at delivering high-quality education and continuous improvement in our academic endeavours.

Xavier Baraza Sánchez
Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business

Team

Faculty

Academic and research staff at the Faculty

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MANAGEMENT STAFF

Mariona Lozano Ramos
Faculty administrator
mlozanora@uoc.edu

Research Groups

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Dissemination of faculties' activities

Economics and Business

Blog of the Faculty of Economics and Business.

In Key of ICT

Blog of the UOC's digital skills field.

Oikonomics

Economics, Business and Society Journal.

Highlights

Videos

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Events

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