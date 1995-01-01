Faculty of Economics and Business
Knowledge and leadership for the future of business
"The UOC Faculty of Economics and Business has pursued a clear goal: to educate professionals capable of leading and actively contributing to the success of innovative organizations and businesses in a global environment."
Xavier Baraza Sánchez. Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business
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