Campus

Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences

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At the forefront of communication and design

"At the UOC Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, we have been educating communication, information and design professionals to take a global, interdisciplinary and critical approach to social challenges."

Gemma San Cornelio Esquerdo. Dean of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences

At the forefront of communication and design

At the UOC Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, we have been educating communication, information and design professionals to take a global, interdisciplinary and critical approach to social challenges for over 25 years.

We provide flexible, practice-oriented online education with close connections to the professional world in the fields of journalism, advertising, corporate communication, graphic and brand design, social media and information management. With an innovative approach and a strong focus on industry trends, our programmes foster creativity and academic rigour through a 360° perspective on communication.

Our research is at the forefront of our field, addressing issues that are highly relevant to society, for instance, the impact of artificial intelligence on different social and professional segments of the communication sector, communication phenomena and disinformation on social media, production cultures, and audiovisual representation. We pay particular attention to environmental impact, gender perspectives, ageism, racism and other forms of discrimination in digital media.

Through innovative methodologies and theoretical approaches to design and other creative industries, we aim to make our research key to building a sustainable future in a critical and responsible way.

Gemma San Cornelio Esquerdo
Dean of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences

Team

FACULTY

Researchers

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MANAGEMENT STAFF

Núria Busquets Pérez
Faculty administrator

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Research Groups

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Research Publications

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UOC Labs

The UOC provides spaces for experimenting and the provision of specialized services, which are also open to society and have the mission of fostering and facilitating interdisciplinary research, innovation and teaching. They offer tools, software, equipment and technical advice for carrying out research, not to mention support throughout the research process with quantitative data.
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PhD Studies

Humanities and Communication

Research lines of Communication Culture and Society History and Art Language and Literature

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E-learning

Learning, Media and Entertainment

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Society, Technology and Culture

Line of research on communications and new media

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Industrial doctoral degrees

Company and University

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Tot Comunica

Blog of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.

COMeIN

Journal of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences.

MoJoInnova conferences

Dedicated to mobile journalism and new forms of digital communication.

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Highlights

Videos

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Events

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    Useful links

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