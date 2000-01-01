Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
At the forefront of communication and design
"At the UOC Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, we have been educating communication, information and design professionals to take a global, interdisciplinary and critical approach to social challenges."
Gemma San Cornelio Esquerdo. Dean of the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Team
FACULTY
Researchers
MANAGEMENT STAFF
Núria Busquets Pérez
Núria Busquets Pérez
Faculty administrator
Dissemination of faculties' activities
- Research
- Blogs and journals
- MoJoInnova
- Quality
UOC Labs
The UOC provides spaces for experimenting and the provision of specialized services, which are also open to society and have the mission of fostering and facilitating interdisciplinary research, innovation and teaching. They offer tools, software, equipment and technical advice for carrying out research, not to mention support throughout the research process with quantitative data.
PhD Studies
Humanities and Communication
Research lines of Communication Culture and Society History and Art Language and Literature
E-learning
Learning, Media and Entertainment
Society, Technology and Culture
Line of research on communications and new media
Industrial doctoral degrees
Company and University
Highlights
EventsSee more
Useful links
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