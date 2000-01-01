Faculty of Psychology
Science and commitment at the service of people
"Our mission at the UOC Faculty of Psychology is to promote the creation and dissemination of knowledge in the field of psychology"
Sergi Macip Simó. Dean of the Faculty of Psychology
Team
Faculty
Academic and research staff at the Faculty
Dissemination of faculties' activities
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