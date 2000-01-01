Campus

Faculty of Psychology

Metodologia educativa

Science and commitment at the service of people

"Our mission at the UOC Faculty of Psychology is to promote the creation and dissemination of knowledge in the field of psychology"

Sergi Macip Simó. Dean of the Faculty of Psychology

Science and commitment at the service of people

Our mission at the UOC Faculty of Psychology is to promote the creation and dissemination of knowledge in the field of psychology.

We aspire to be leaders in teaching, innovation and research, committed to delivering high-quality education and empowering students to shape the world around them.

Our innovative teaching methodology, which harnesses the potential of online education and networked collaboration, connects state-of-the-art knowledge with the research conducted in our areas of specialization to address current challenges in the fields of health, organizations and social well-being.

All our courses share a common goal: to achieve excellence in the training of professionals anywhere in the world to work with people in pivotal life situations, encouraging a critical and responsible outlook in the face of a constantly changing society.

Our research focuses primarily on transformations in health, organizations and quality of life, in the context of the knowledge society.

Sergi Macip Simó
Dean of the Faculty of Psychology

Team

Faculty

Academic and research staff at the Faculty

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MANAGEMENT STAFF

Anna Buil Feliu
Faculty administrator
abuilfe@uoc.edu

MANAGEMENT STAFF

Aida Soto Pla
Faculty administrator
sotopla@uoc.edu

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