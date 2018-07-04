Campus
2018

Manuel Borja-Villel

Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Manuel Borja-Villel, director of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía
Manuel Borja-Villel
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Manuel Borja-Villel
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About the ceremony

  • Casa Llotja de Mar Passeig d'Isabel II, 1 08003 Barcelona

  • 04/07/2018, 19.00 h

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

F-2018-015-009 Honoris Causa Borja-Villel 04-07-2018
F-2018-015-008 Honoris Causa Borja-Villel 04-07-2018
F-2018-015-003 Honoris Causa Borja-Villel 04-07-2018
F-2018-015-007-2 Honoris Causa Borja-Villel 04-07-2018
F-2018-015-007 Honoris Causa Borja-Villel 04-07-2018
F-2018-015-006 Honoris Causa Borja-Villel 04-07-2018
F-2018-015-004 Honoris Causa Borja-Villel 04-07-2018
F-2018-015-050 Honoris Causa Borja-Villel 04-07-2018