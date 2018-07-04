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Honoris causa
Manuel Borja-Villel
2018
Manuel Borja-Villel
Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Manuel Borja-Villel, director of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía
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Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
Report on the ceremony
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About the ceremony
Casa Llotja de Mar Passeig d'Isabel II, 1 08003 Barcelona
04/07/2018, 19.00 h
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images