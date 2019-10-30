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Honoris causa
Mary Beard
honoris causa 2019
Mary Beard
Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Mary Beard, professor at the University of Cambridge
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Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
Report on the ceremony
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About the ceremony
Saló de Cent, Barcelona City Council Plaça de Sant Jaume, 1 08002 Barcelona
30/10/2019, 6 pm
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images