Campus
honoris causa 2019

Mary Beard

Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Mary Beard, professor at the University of Cambridge
Mary Beard
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Mary Beard
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About the ceremony

  • Saló de Cent, Barcelona City Council Plaça de Sant Jaume, 1 08002 Barcelona

  • 30/10/2019, 6 pm

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

F-2019-008-016 (A) Honoris Causa Mary Beard 30-10-2019
F-2019-008-014 (A) Honoris Causa Mary Beard 30-10-2019
F-2019-008-011 (A) Honoris Causa Mary Beard 30-10-2019
F-2019-008-010 (A) Honoris Causa Mary Beard 30-10-2019
F-2019-008-007 (A) Honoris Causa Mary Beard 30-10-2019
F-2019-008-006 (A) Honoris Causa Mary Beard 30-10-2019
F-2019-008-005 (A) Honoris Causa Mary Beard 30-10-2019
F-2019-008-004 (A) Honoris Causa Mary Beard 30-10-2019