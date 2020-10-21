Campus
Inaugural lecture 2020-2021

What is the Future of Education?

Sanjay Sarma, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Vice President for Open Learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
What is the Future of Education?
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Quin és el futur de l'educació?

About the inaugural lecture

  • Wednesday 21 October at 4 p.m. (CEST)

  • 21/10/2020

Previous inaugural lectures

See