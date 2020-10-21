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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2020-2021 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2020-2021
What is the Future of Education?
Sanjay Sarma
, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Vice President for Open Learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
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Report on the inaugural lecture
Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
About the inaugural lecture
Wednesday 21 October at 4 p.m. (CEST)
21/10/2020
Previous inaugural lectures
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