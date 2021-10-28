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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2021-2022 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2021-2022
A digital green Deal for Europe's technological sovereignty
Francesca Bria
, innovation and digital policy expert and advisor
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Report on the inaugural lecture
Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
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About the inaugural lecture
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Thursday 28 October at 7 p.m. (CEST)
28/10/2021
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images
Previous inaugural lectures
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