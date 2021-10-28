Campus
Inaugural lecture 2021-2022

A digital green Deal for Europe's technological sovereignty

Francesca Bria, innovation and digital policy expert and advisor
A digital green Deal for Europe's technological sovereignty
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A digital green Deal for Europe's technological sovereignty
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About the inaugural lecture

Watch the making of

  • Thursday 28 October at 7 p.m. (CEST)

  • 28/10/2021

Photos from the event

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Previous inaugural lectures

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