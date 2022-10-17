Campus
Inaugural lecture 2022-2023

Universities without walls. Adapting to change in Europe

Michael Murphy, President of the European University Association (EUA)
Universities without walls. Adapting to change in Europe
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Universities without walls. Adapting to change in Europe
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About the inaugural lecture

Watch the making of

  • Monday 17 October at 7 p.m. (CEST)

  • 17/10/2022

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

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Previous inaugural lectures

See