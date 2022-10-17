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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2022-2023 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2022-2023
Universities without walls. Adapting to change in Europe
Michael Murphy
, President of the European University Association (EUA)
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Report on the inaugural lecture
Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
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About the inaugural lecture
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Monday 17 October at 7 p.m. (CEST)
17/10/2022
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images
Previous inaugural lectures
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