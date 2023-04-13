The Rector

The RectorLeadership over time
Universities must train throughout life and understand what happens in our context. We must train citizens with a critical spirit, the ability to make decisions and a certain ecosystemic vision of what is happening around them.
Àngels Fitó
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She has a PhD in Business and Economics from the University of Barcelona. Throughout her academic career, she has specialized in tax and financial management and management control and she combined her teaching work with a professional career in accounting and tax consulting for private companies and public institutions.
In April 2023 she was appointed rector of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.