Campus

The Rector

Leadership over time
Àngels Fitó
Universities must train throughout life and understand what happens in our context. We must train citizens with a critical spirit, the ability to make decisions and a certain ecosystemic vision of what is happening around them.

Àngels Fitó
 

Career

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She has a PhD in Business and Economics from the University of Barcelona. Throughout her academic career, she has specialized in tax and financial management and management control and she combined her teaching work with a professional career in accounting and tax consulting for private companies and public institutions.

In April 2023 she was appointed rector of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.

Contact

Rambla del Poblenou, 154-156. 08018 Barcelona
rectora@uoc.edu
+34932532300

    Videos
    Audiovisual selection featuring speeches, statements, and institutional events attended by Rector Fitó. 
    https://www.youtube.com/live/nk2bwA1is0g?si=hhLK0nWCcridB8jk

    Photographs

    See the album on Flickr

    Presa possessió rectora Àngels Fitó 13-04-2023 079
    Presa possessió rectora Àngels Fitó 13-04-2023 082
    Presa possessió rectora Àngels Fitó 13-04-2023 064
    Presa possessió rectora Àngels Fitó 13-04-2023 030
    6 Acte de Graduació BCN Curs 2021-22 (05-05-2023) 290
    5 Rectora Àngels Fitó (abril de 2023) 17
    4 Rectora Àngels Fitó (abril de 2023) 09
    3 Rectora Àngels Fitó (abril de 2023) 05
    2 Rectora Àngels Fitó (abril de 2023) 15
    1 Dra. Àngels Fitó Bertran 001