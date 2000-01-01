Throughout her academic career, she has specialized in management control and tax and financial management and has taught courses on these subjects at several universities (UB, UPC, UAB, UPF and UVic-UCC). She has combined teaching and research with providing financial and management advisory services to private companies and public institutions.

She currently holds a number of institutional positions, including president of the European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU), president of OpenEU, president of the International Development Centre (CINDA), president of the Catalan Association of Public Universities (ACUP), vice president of the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE), vice dean of the Catalan Association of Economists, member of the PIMEC Advisory Board, and member of the Council for Productivity and Economic Leadership of Catalonia.