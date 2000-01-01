Career
Àngels Fitó
Born in Barcelona in 1970.
Holder of a PhD in Economics from the University of Barcelona and senior professor at the UOC, she has served as rector since April 2023. Other positions she has held at the UOC include dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business (2010-2019) and vice rector for Competitiveness and Employability (2019-2023).
Biography
Throughout her academic career, she has specialized in management control and tax and financial management and has taught courses on these subjects at several universities (UB, UPC, UAB, UPF and UVic-UCC). She has combined teaching and research with providing financial and management advisory services to private companies and public institutions.
She currently holds a number of institutional positions, including president of the European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU), president of OpenEU, president of the International Development Centre (CINDA), president of the Catalan Association of Public Universities (ACUP), vice president of the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE), vice dean of the Catalan Association of Economists, member of the PIMEC Advisory Board, and member of the Council for Productivity and Economic Leadership of Catalonia.
Her research focuses on financial harmonization processes, management control systems and the transformative impact of higher education on employability. In this field, she promotes local and international initiatives aimed at transforming higher education and addressing the challenges of lifelong learning.
Outside her academic and management roles, she is a mother of three and the author of three novels.
- Research profiles
- Publications
- Literary works
Divines mutacions / Aparicions, mixtures i altres revelacions
Ciutat de Manacor Award for Novel Maria Antònia Oliver.