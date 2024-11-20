Language use at the UOC

Handling languages in a multilingual and multicultural setting such as the UOC is both complex and important. We need to find a balance between the local and international aspects of the university and be aware of the impact language can have on the quality of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and administrative services.

Since 2015, the UOC has been guided by general principles of language policy that have both served as a framework of reference for the handling of languages in the university's activities and underpinned the development of the institution's language policy in the Language Plan 2025–2027.

The eight principles of language policy were designed to ensure coherent use of languages in the UOC's communications and to make the use of Catalan as the university's preferred language compatible with the deployment of a multilingual strategy.