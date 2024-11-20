Language use at the UOC
Language policy
Handling languages in a multilingual and multicultural setting such as the UOC is both complex and important. We need to find a balance between the local and international aspects of the university and be aware of the impact language can have on the quality of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and administrative services.
Since 2015, the UOC has been guided by general principles of language policy that have both served as a framework of reference for the handling of languages in the university's activities and underpinned the development of the institution's language policy in the Language Plan 2025–2027.
The eight principles of language policy were designed to ensure coherent use of languages in the UOC's communications and to make the use of Catalan as the university's preferred language compatible with the deployment of a multilingual strategy.
Commitment to multilingualism
Because Catalan is the native language of Catalonia, where it shares official status with Spanish and is used at all levels of education, it is the UOC's preferred institutional language. Spanish is also an official language of Catalonia, alongside Catalan, and is therefore also an official language of the UOC. English is used in the university's daily activities and as a lingua franca by the international academic and scientific community. It is the most common foreign language used by UOC students, who study it as a course in most of the university's bachelor's degree programmes.
UOC protocol for language use in communications and institutional events
Language Plan 2025–2027
The UOC's Language Plan 2025–2027 was validated by the Language Policy Committee on 20 November 2024 and ratified by the Executive Board on 2 December 2024. It sets out the university's language policy in the current context, and systematically updates the UOC's strategic framework, consolidating the foundations for a multilingual and multicultural coexistence. It also guarantees the use of Catalan as the institution's preferred and working language.
The plan is based on five specific objectives and 51 actions organized into four areas (the institution, teaching, research and knowledge transfer, and administration), and sets out the UOC's language policy and work schedule for the period 2025–2027.
The UOC's Language Policy Committee
The UOC's Language Policy Committee is an operational body with a university-wide reach that both defines and monitors the UOC's language policy strategy.
The main duties of the Committee are:
To participate in the definition of the UOC's language policy and the mechanisms for implementing it.
To propose measures to increase the levels of understanding, use and quality of the Catalan language in all areas of university life.
To safeguard the uses of language defined by the Committee and the university.
To assess and monitor the data and outcomes of any language-related action or measure.
To inform and advise the Executive Board on all language policy-related matters in the university's different areas.
To approve and monitor the implementation of the UOC's Language Plan.
The Committee has the following members:
- Manel Jiménez, vice rector for Alliances, Community and Culture (chair).
- Jordi Gavaldà, director of the Language Service (secretary).
- Elena Rodríguez, director of the Office of the Vice Rector.
- Lluís Rius, director of Culture, Language and Publications.
- Laia Canals, director of the Centre for Modern Languages.
- Arnau Cillero, director of Community and Internal Communication.
- Mònica Sosa, director of Organizational Culture and Talent.
- Maite Puigdevall, member of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.
- Joan Pujolar, member of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.
- Javier Luis Cánovas, member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications.
- Marta Tersol, student.
Language Service
The UOC Language Service is the administrative unit responsible for managing the translation and editing of texts for the university's teaching, research and administrative staff, and for ensuring the quality and consistency of the university's academic and institutional communications.
It forms part of the Culture, Language and Publications department in the Office of the Vice Rector for Alliances, Community and Culture. Within this framework, it is also responsible for implementing the actions linked to the UOC's language policy, as set out in the university's Language Plan.
The Language Service manages the UOC Language & Style, Llengua i estil de la UOC and Lengua y estilo de la UOC websites, which offer language resources and guidelines in English, Catalan and Spanish, respectively. The sites also provide guidance on effective communication, writing, and style.
Centre for Modern Languages
The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages (CIM), which is linked to the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, offers a wide range of language courses (Catalan, Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese and Spanish) to meet the needs of our multilingual and multicultural society.
It is responsible for the foreign language courses in the university's programmes and prepares students for the academic and professional challenges that require a competitive level of language proficiency. The centre also offers its courses to people who are not studying on programmes at the UOC.