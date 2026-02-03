This line of research explores teaching and learning processes in online or technology-mediated environments, and their impact on learning outcomes. The focus is on students and their active role in learning, recognizing that it is a dynamic process in which each individual brings their own unique experiences, prior knowledge and perspectives. At the same time, the aim is to understand and improve the initial training and professional development of teaching staff in digital contexts. It involves studying how to adapt the design and implementation of online or technology-mediated learning to meet students' needs, based on feedback received from them and data collected during the learning process.

Research topics include analytics for understanding and improving learning; formative assessment and feedback; personalization of learning; student experience and involvement in learning; the socioemotional dimension of learning, and training teaching staff to use digital technologies effectively and critically.