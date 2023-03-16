“Using open content is a factor for change at universities”

The Canadian Susan d'Antoni considers herself fortunate. Early in her career she visited UNESCO and impressed with the vision and the work being undertaken, she decided "This is where I will plan to end my career". She has been living in the French capital since 1991 and working at the UNESCO International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP) since 1995. She is one of the experts in new technologies and education at this worldwide organisation that is part of the UN. D'Antoni heads the IIEP Virtual Institute.