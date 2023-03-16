“There is pluralism in Islam in Europe”

Felice Dassetto was born in Italy in 1941, but lives in Belgium, where he has been a professor at the Catholic University of Leuven since 1998. An expert in Islam in Europe, Dassetto has specialised in the social anthropology of Islam in the continent, researching aspects as complex as the symbolic religious systems or the relationship between the elite and Muslim immigrants. He is the founder and coordinator of the Bibliographic and Documental Network on Immigration and Director of the 'Musulmans d'Europe' collection for the French publisher L'Harmattan.