In yet another step forward towards its mission of organising the information and making it accessible, Google launched the world's greatest book digitalisation project. More than 10,000 publishers and 13 libraries have already joined this initiative. An initiative that some consider controversial. Santiago de la Mora, Strategic Account Manager for Google Search in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, took part in the seminar "The Future of the Book", organised by the Internet colossus and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya.