The Internet contains millions of blogs, and hanging from every single are numerous articles, some of them brilliant, others trivial. The question is how do you filter the most interesting without reading the rest. A year and a half ago, Ricardo Galli, IT lecturer at the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB), came up with the answer, namely Meneame.net, a website to which anyone can send a piece of news and anyone can "menear" (recommend) it or advise against it. Depending on these opinions, it will strike it lucky and make its way up to the site?s homepage or, to the contrary, fall into oblivion.