“It's easy to build walls in the Internet”

Alberto Durán López was born in El Ferrol, A Coruña, 37 years ago, with a severe visual defect. With a Degree in Law from the University of Navarra and a Masters in Economics and Business Management from IESE Business School, he is currently President of the Fundosa Group and First Executive Vice President of the ONCE Foundation. He is also a member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Think Tank created by the Spanish Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare. Alberto Durán was the guest of honour at the 2008 Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia,UOC) graduation ceremony held in Madrid on Saturday November 29.