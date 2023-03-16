“I've been very disappointed with traditional universities”

The young Moroccan-born Catalan writer Najat El Hachmi has been one of the most prominent faces in Catalan literature over recent weeks having won the Ramon Llull 2008 Award for her book L’últim patriarca (The Last Patriarch). In this work, she describes the conflict between a young girl being raised in inland Catalonia and a despotic father; a fictional story that many have seen as autobiographical.





El Hachmi took part in this year’s Anatomia, an event organised by Lletra, the UOC’s Catalan literature website, and the Catalan Letters Institute to take stock and look ahead at Catalan literature through the eyes of some of its leading lights.