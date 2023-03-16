The Institute of Education in London is one of the leading faculties of education in the world. Among other areas, the Institute specialises in initial teacher education. It has a wide-ranging portfolio of research in education and social sciences, and undertakes all manner of projects and consultancy activities. Dr Norbert Pachler has helped the centre to design a Master course based on lifelong learning which tries to build a community of knowledge, involving not only education research, but also daily work. Dr Pachler has come to Spain to attend the EUNoM Seminar. The UOC is a member of EUNoM, the European Universities Network on Multilingualism.