“Our students play a very significant role in knowledge generation”
Norbert Pachler
Norbert Pachler
The Institute of Education in London is one of the leading faculties of education in the world. Among other areas, the Institute specialises in initial teacher education. It has a wide-ranging portfolio of research in education and social sciences, and undertakes all manner of projects and consultancy activities. Dr Norbert Pachler has helped the centre to design a Master course based on lifelong learning which tries to build a community of knowledge, involving not only education research, but also daily work. Dr Pachler has come to Spain to attend the EUNoM Seminar. The UOC is a member of EUNoM, the European Universities Network on Multilingualism.
The Institute of Education in London is one of the leading faculties of education in the world. Among other areas, the Institute specialises in initial teacher education. It has a wide-ranging portfolio of research in education and social sciences, and undertakes all manner of projects and consultancy activities. Dr Norbert Pachler has helped the centre to design a Master course based on lifelong learning which tries to build a community of knowledge, involving not only education research, but also daily work. Dr Pachler has come to Spain to attend the EUNoM Seminar. The UOC is a member of EUNoM, the European Universities Network on Multilingualism.