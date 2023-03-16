The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) is co-organising the 8th Expoelearning conference, the e-learning trade show to be held at Barcelona’s Palau de Congressos on 19 and 20 March. Over the two days, the Catalan city is to become the world capital of e-learning. The UOC Vice President for Innovation, Begoña Gros, is to chair the conference.