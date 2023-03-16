3/17/09

“I imagine the university of the future as being much more open and flexible”

Begoña Gros

UOC editorial office
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Begoña Gros

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) is co-organising the 8th Expoelearning conference, the e-learning trade show to be held at Barcelona’s Palau de Congressos on 19 and 20 March. Over the two days, the Catalan city is to become the world capital of e-learning. The UOC Vice President for Innovation, Begoña Gros, is to chair the conference.

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Open University of Catalonia, UOC) is co-organising the 8th Expoelearning conference, the e-learning trade show to be held at Barcelona’s Palau de Congressos on 19 and 20 March. Over the two days, the Catalan city is to become the world capital of e-learning. The UOC Vice President for Innovation, Begoña Gros, is to chair the conference.

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