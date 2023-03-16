Brian Lamb is a Project Coordinator with the Office of Learning Technology at the University of British Columbia (UBC) where he manages and consults on reusable media, personal publishing and social software initiatives on campus. However, he prefers to call himself a “discoordinator” because the technologies that interest him the most tend to be the ones that are fast, cheap and out of control. Given that he likes transgressive and non-mainstream ideas, he enjoys new media that offers the possibility to hear voices that we wouldn’t have heard a few years ago. This is why he named his blog “Abject Learning”.