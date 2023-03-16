"Multilingualism is not associated with low economic growth"

Game theory emerged during the Cold War to explain why cooperation between enemies is often the best option to avoid a greater menace. Professor David Laitin adapted Nobel award winner Thomas Schelling’s theory to linguistic conflicts and nationalisation movements. Laitin is Professor of Political Science at Stanford University, USA. He was invited by the Linguamón-UOC Chair in Multilingualism to showcase the results from his latest empirical research into the situation in Catalonia.