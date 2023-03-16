“Using their language shouldnt cost the user a thing”

Jeremy Evas is a doctor in language planning theory. He has been head of language research and technologies of the Welsh language Board since 2003. Evas is also the author of a number of publications on the role of new technologies in promoting minoritised languages and on bilingualism in Wales. His fields of research include second language acquisition, and it is possibly for this reason that he speaks, masters or understands English, Welsh, French, Spanish, Breton, Catalan, Italian, German and Galician. He appeared at a conference organised by the Linguamón-UOC Chair in Multilingualism.