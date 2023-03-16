12/10/09
“What we have to do with information is learn how to control it”
Jonathan Aronson
Jonathan Aronson
An expert in communication, globalisation and international trade policies, Jonathan Aronson is one of the visiting professors welcomed by the UOC. We spoke to this professor from the University of Southern California, taking advantage of his time in Barcelona, where he gave a seminar on global information and communication markets.
An expert in communication, globalisation and international trade policies, Jonathan Aronson is one of the visiting professors welcomed by the UOC. We spoke to this professor from the University of Southern California, taking advantage of his time in Barcelona, where he gave a seminar on global information and communication markets.