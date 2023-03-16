Josh Hester is a Civil and Environmental Engineering student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The UOC, as a host institution for the MIT-Spain programme, has welcomed Hester into its Distributed, Parallel and Collaborative Systems research group at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3). Group researcher and lecturer in the UOC’s IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications department, Àngel A. Juan, has acted as his mentor during his stay at the University over the months of June and July. Hester, as well as taking part in DPCS group projects, also gave a research seminar on energy efficiency at the IN3 in July.