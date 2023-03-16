There's no need to memorise facts, just the skill to gather information

Kumiko Aoki has lived in the United States for 17 years, obtaining her Master’s Degree in Communication at the University of Winsconsin and her Ph.D in Communication and Information Sciences from the University of Hawaii. From 1995 to 1998 Aoki was Assistant Professor at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York and Assistant Professor at Boston University from 1998 to 2003, after which she went back to Japan to take up her current position in the National Institute of Multimedia Education, a quasi-governmental research organization to research and promote e-learning in higher education.