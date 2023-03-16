Paul Fleming has been running the Barcelona Virtual advertising agency ever since it was founded in 1995. His company was a pioneer in Spain in opening virtual offices in Second Life, a platform that he feels is key to the commercial future of many companies and for distance learning. He has recently taken part in the Ninth UOC Innovation Forum, where at an event held precisely in Second Life, he set out his commitment to virtual worlds for promotion, cost reduction, improving business and university communication and opening up new ways of business.